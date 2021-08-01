Red Velvet celebrate their 7th debut anniversary as the ‘Queen’s Archive’ project concludes

Red Velvet created a week-long promotional project which included clips of the b-sides from their older albums to celebrate their 7 year-long journey with their fans and it was a super hit! The group began with a mysterious atmosphere containing 'Somethin Kinda Crazy' included in Red Velvet's first mini-album and the colorful images of the members. The omnibus-format video combines the songs from the Red Velvet album, which has been loved a lot, and a compilation of little trinkets that evoke nostalgia amongst the fans. After celebrating the absolute masterpieces through the years in true ‘Red Velvet’ fashion, they ‘closed the shop’ with a small video consisting of the members walking in, wearing their vintage feminine outfits and it ended with a cat looking through the doors eerily saying ‘I’ll love you, till kingdom comes’.

Red Velvet appeared in front of the public as a four-member group- Irene, Seulgi, Joy, and Wendy, with 'Happiness' on August 1, 2014. Then, as Yeri joined, the five-member group attracted attention with their unique worldview of 'Red' and 'Velvet'. Red Velvet, the group that made hits such as 'Ice Cream Cake', 'Russian Roulette', 'Red Flavor', and 'Psycho', has emerged as a strong girl group by establishing their mark in the Korean music industry.

Red Velvet hasn't always been on a solid footing. Ahead of the promotion of the new song 'Psycho', member Wendy was injured in a fall accident during a stage rehearsal at the end of 2019. As a result of the accident, Wendy suffered serious injuries including fractures in her right cheekbone and fractures in her right pelvis and wrist. As a result, it was impossible for Red Velvet to carry out the schedule they had at the time, and Wendy had to be hospitalized for several months.

A comeback with a full group is expected in August, and the public's attention is focused. Following Wendy, who returned to activities with a solo album and radio host as well as Irene debuting as a lead of the movie 'Double Patty'

This activity is highly noteworthy as it is a group comeback after about 1 year and 8 months. The 7th anniversary of their debut, which has come after many incidents and accidents, raises curiosity about what kind of growth Red Velvet will show.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet members star in the new teaser for their upcoming unique ‘Queen’s Archive’ project

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the video? Share your opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.