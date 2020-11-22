Red Velvet to ‘come back soon with mature appearances’ post Irene’s scandal; SM Entertainment CEO confirms

SM Entertainment recently confirmed that Red Velvet will soon be making their comeback in a more “mature” manner after band member Irene’s recent scandal regarding her cruel behaviour with staff.

SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo recently provided an update on Red Velvet when attending the online global start-up festival COMEUP 2020 on November 21. During the event, he opened up about Irene's recent controversy regarding her alleged poor behaviour towards a photoshoot editor last month, stating, "There was some controversy, but we sincerely apologized." He then added, "Red Velvet will be coming back soon with a more mature appearance."

The statement quashes netizen concerns that Irene could possibly be taken out of the Red Velvet line-up. However, no further comment on when the comeback would be announced was provided.

For the unversed, after a stylist’s post about an “anonymous” celebrity who made her cry with her harsh behaviour went viral, several speculations started making rounds. The post also described the anonymous celebrity as “#psycho” and “#monster.” Fans were quick to catch that those hashtags are titles of songs by Red Velvet and the subunit composed of Irene and Seulgi. Many began to suspect Irene when the editor deleted a complimentary post she had written about Irene in 2016.

On October 23, Irene finally addressed the rumours and wrote an apology of her own, confirming that she was the celebrity in question. She said: “This is Irene. I am sincerely sorry for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions.” She added: “Getting to this spot involved help from many people who worked together with me, but my immature actions caused great hurt and I regret that and am reflecting. I’ve been looking back on the past because of this, and I’ve felt very embarrassed because of my lacking words and actions and I once again feel how precious the staff are. I will be more cautious about my actions in the future so that this does not happen again. I am sincerely sorry to the fans who support me and to everyone who has been caused concern because of this.”

