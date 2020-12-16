Red Velvet Comeback 2020? SM Entertainment hints at a spoiler in Taeyeon’s music video

Fans are worried about Red Velvet's comeback but could SM have inserted hints at the same in Taeyeon's M/V?

One of the hottest topics of discussion in the online K-Pop community both in South Korea and worldwide is the comeback schedule of Red Velvet. Red Velvet is one of the most prominent girl groups from SM Entertainment and their success contributed hugely to SM Entertainment’s own success. Right from their debut, they were loved incredibly by fans. Their influence was so important that they were also the first girl group or rather the only K-Pop group from South Korea to perform in North Korea.

Recently, Red Velvet, or more specifically, Irene from Red Velvet was embroiled in a controversy regarding her behaviour with the staff and crew on set. It was alleged by a former stylist of Irene that she felt humiliated by the way Irene spoke and behaved with her. Following this revelation which was made over a post on online communities, a couple of other staff members also came forward to speak out about this apparent behaviour issue. However, Irene quickly owned up to her mistake and apologised thoroughly. After this controversy, SM debuted aespa, their new girl group with a brand new AI concept which worried fans of Red Velvet. According to fans, SM only debuts new artists when they want to cover up controversies of other artists and as such, with aespa debuting, Red Velvet might not be given as much attention and promotional time anymore.

SM Entertainment revealed, however, that despite the controversy, Red Velvet will come back bigger, better and stronger. While this news did alleviate some tension, fans still can’t be at ease.

Taeyeon, one of SM Entertainment’s most important artists, a former member of SNSD or Girl’s Generation, recently made her comeback with her fourth mini-album What Do I Call You on December 15. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that SM Entertainment had sprinkled quite a few spoilers hinting at a Red Velvet comeback in the music video for the title song.

SM Entertainment seems to have an SM multiverse where the music videos of one artist can be used to promote or hint at another release or another artist. Sometimes, the music videos of two or more artists can also be linked. This could be seen when a music video of SuperM was used to hint at aespa’s debut. Similarly, fans found numerous Red Velvet signs in Taeyeon’s music video.

In one teaser image released by Taeyeon for her comeback, she has two posters by her side. One of them is that of a Ferris wheel which is commonly associated with Red Velvet’s comeback with Zimzalabim and another one is that of a field of daisies, a picture that was uploaded by Yeri on her Instagram account.

In what could be considered undeniable evidence, at the end of the music video for Taeyeon’s What Do I Call You appears a paper folded into a ribbon. This was the same paper ribbon that could be seen very prominently in Red Velvet’s music video for Psycho, their last comeback.

Regardless of whether this signifies a debut in the near future or not, the appearance of the exact same motifs has clearly made fans excited about Red Velvet’s future.

