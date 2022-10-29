Red Velvet confirmed to make a group comeback at the end of November

On October 28th, SM Entertainment, the agency of Red Velvet, told Xports News, "Red Velvet is preparing to make a comeback as a full group at the end of November." This is Red Velvet's first new album in about 8 months since the mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm', which was released on March 21st.

After the group activities, Red Velvet continued their individual activities. Seulgi released her first solo album '28 Reasons' in 8 years since her debut on the 4th, and Yeri released a duet song 'Nap Fairy' with singer Sam Kim in August. In addition, Irene appeared on the web entertainment program 'Irene's Work & Holiday' in August, and Joy appeared on Kakao TV's 'Somehow, Power Diary' in September. Wendy is meeting listeners as a DJ on SBS Power FM 'Wendy's Young Street'.

Red Velvet's discography:

Red Velvet has been good at all kinds of songs from refreshing songs such as 'Red Flavor', 'Power Up', 'Umpah Umpah', 'Russian Roulette' and 'Feel My Rhythm' to songs with a fascinating atmosphere such as 'Bad Boy', 'Psycho' and 'Pekaboo'. . Therefore, attention is paid to what kind of different charms will be presented with a new album that will be released as a complete group after 8 months.

Red Velvet:

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop "red" side experiments occasionally with electronic and funk, and while their "velvet" side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and hip hop. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.

