Red Velvet, one of the prominent girl groups in South Korea has been confirmed to make their comeback very soon. The group has been preparing for their new album for the last few days and is finally near completion. Moreover, they are gearing up for a summer comeback as the album is likely to be released by the end of June.

On June 4, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that Red Velvet is set to make their highly-anticipated comeback by the end of June. With a summer comeback, the group is ready to take over the K-pop industry yet again with its charm and unique concept.

Previously, the group has garnered the title of ‘summer queens’ by releasing hits during the season such as Red Flavor, Power Up, Zimzalabim, Umpah Umpah, and Queendom. These songs are so consistently popular that they are mentioned as summer season anthems every year.

Red Velvet is making a comeback with a mini-album approximately seven months after the release of their third full album, Chill Kill, in November last year. Having further evolved their signature 'velvet concept' with their first full-length album in six years, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a new side of the members this summer.

More about the K-pop group Red Velvet

Formed by SM Entertainment, Red Velvet is composed of five members which includes Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, and fifth member, Yeri who joined the group the group in 2015. Initially, it was a four-member band that made their debut in 2014 with the single Happiness. They released their first mini-album titled Ice Cream Cake.

The concept of the group combines “red” and “velvet” where their "red" concept, they often don vibrant attire, like pastel sweaters and skirts or red doll costumes. On the other hand, their "velvet" side sees them donning more sophisticated attire.

Some of the most popular songs of the group include Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Boy, Psycho, Feel My Rhythm and more. Previously, they released their full albums Red and Perfect Velvet. Moreover, the group made their Japanese debut with the album #Cookie Jar in 2018.

