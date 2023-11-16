Red Velvet fans criticize SM Entertainment for giving wrong location of group's performance; Agency apologizes

Red Velvet made their comeback with the new album Chill Kill on November 13. This marks their first full-length album in six years. The album includes 10 tracks along with the music video for the main track Chill, Kill. The group consists of 5 members Irene, Seulgi, Joy, Wendy, and Yeri.

As a part of the promotions, Red Velvet performed on a music show but the fans were misinformed about the location of the shoot.

Red Velvet's fans voice their fury against SM Entertainment

On November 13, a post that mentioned that Red Velvet had been apologizing for SM Entertainment's mistake trended on the internet. As a part of promotional activities, the group was filming for SBS Inkigayo's pre-recording. The shooting took place in Sangam Dong but SM Entertainment had misinformed the fans and asked them to attend the show at Deung Chon Dong which is 50 minutes away from the actual location.

Fans gathered around at the SBS studio in Deung Chon Dong only to realize that Red Velvet was not going to be there that day. The fans had been waiting since early morning to cheer on their idols and watch them perform their latest hit. They voiced their disappointment and criticized the company for the mismanagement. The members apologized to their fans for this disruption and Joy even said that she'll talk to the company to make sure that something like this doesn't occur again.

SM Entertainment apologizes for inconvenience caused

SM Entertainment gave their official statement on X (previously known as Twitter). The company apologized for informing the wrong location of the pre-recording. They added that they understood they had caused inconvenience to the fans and that the mistake was made due to an internal error. They continued by stating that they will try their best for such incidents to not happen in the future. Some fans also stated that the agency should apologize to Red Velvet too as they made them apologize even when it was not their fault.

