Red Velvet fans demand apology from SBS after staff member shouts at member Joy? True story explained

Joy of Red Velvet was subjected to rude staff behavior at an SBS filming studio. On August 16th, 2023, a video featuring the singer being yelled at by a parking guard as she went to greet the fans went viral. The video spread like wildfire across the internet, and fans were visibly upset about the mistreatment.

What actually happened on the set with Red Velvet's Joy?

Joy is currently featuring as a host on SBS' TV Animal Farm show. On a regular filming day, she arrived at the usual SBS filming studio location and noticed a large number of fans lined up. Naturally, she approached them to hold an impromptu meet and greet. However, a staff member from SBS began yelling at the singer in an informal manner. He can be heard shouting, “Why are you going out that way?! Move! Go back! I said go back inside! Move back! Go back inside right now!” The incident visibly flustered Joy, as she seemed unsure about how to handle the situation. She appeared confused and stood there, uncertain about the entire ordeal.

Fans reaction towards the entire situation with Joy

Fans of the Red Velvet member lined up outside the building, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite idol. After the incident unfolded, the fans themselves were visibly flustered by the entire situation. They empathized with the idol's experience and turned to social media to voice their opinions. Numerous hashtags, such as #SBSRespectJOY and #SBSApologizetoJoy, quickly began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Many fans found the staff's behavior to be rude and considered the incident unnecessary, as it displayed disrespect towards both the fans and the idol.

The SBS staff member later came on to explain the whole incident about Joy

The staff member later came out to apologize and clarify the earlier incident that took place at the entrance. He explained the main reason behind this entire thing taking place was concern for the idol’s safety. As the crowd was surging, the staff member did not want to risk the idol's safety and hence asked her to move. He also suggested for the fans to meet at a safer location to ensure the safety of all parties involved. He extended an apology to the fans and mentioned that the spot for fan meeting greetings had been relocated outside the parking lot fence in consideration of Joy’s well-being. After the filming ended, Joy came outside the building to engage in a mini fan meeting with her supporters. The clarification by the staff made the situation calm down a bit. The safety of the idols and fans is an important issue, and it is understandable behavior by the guard to ensure that Joy is safe at all times, but many fans believed that the entire situation could have been handled much better.

