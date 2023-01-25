Red Velvet finally become ‘million sellers’ with latest mini album The ReVe Festival 2022- Birthday

On January 25th, SM Entertainment announced, " Red Velvet's mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday ' released on November 28 2022 has sold a total of 1,029,463 copies as of January 20th." With this album, Red Velvet recorded its highest pre-order amount of 712,187 copies (as of November 27) and achieved a dazzling career high by achieving the first million-seller title.

In particular, the achievement of this million-seller is more meaningful in that it confirmed the endless growth and stronger power of Red Velvet despite being in their 9th year of debut. This album not only topped the domestic music and album charts, but also topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 47 regions around the world, topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and topped China's QQ Music Digital Album Chart and Music Video Chart in Global and Korea.

Red Velvet's Wendy and Melomance unite as SM 'STATION' to color this winter with a sorrowful sensibility. The new song 'Miracle', a collaboration between Wendy and Melomance, will be released on January 26th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various music sites. The new song 'Miracle' is a ballad song with a beautiful piano melody and an emotional arrangement by a 15-piece orchestra. The lyrics contain a sad love story where a lover who felt longing after a breakup realizes that it is a place where they should be by each other's side through an accidental reunion.

In addition, Wendy is loved for her charming tone and outstanding singing ability through her Red Velvet and her solo, GOT the beat (Got the Beat) activities, her colorful collaborations, and drama OSTs. As Melomance presents a unique voice and fantastic piano performance, the birth of a high-end ballad that will capture the ears of their music fans is expected. SM 'STATION' is building its own SM library by presenting content such as live videos and interview videos as well as music of various genres.

