Red Velvet heal from tragedy as they find hope in haunting comeback MV Chill Kill

Red Velvet have finally made their much awaited comeback with Chill Kill. The K-pop girl group released their third studio album, Monday. Chill Kill, consists of 10 tracks, with the lead single sharing the same name. The album was introduced on November 13th, and the title track, Chill Kill, was revealed on the SMTOWN channel on YouTube.

Chill Kill by Red Velvet

On November 13 at 6 PM KST 2:30 PM IST, Red Velvet made a comeback with their third full-length album, Chill Kill, accompanied by the release of the music video for the title track of the same name. Chill Kill is a distinctive pop dance song that showcases Red Velvet's diverse musical range. The term "chill kill" refers to an incident or presence that disrupts the quiet, and the lyrics explore how an unexpected chill kill can alter the narrative of a relationship.

The released music video has garnered attention for its dreamy and dramatic atmosphere, immersing viewers in the captivating mood of the new song. Red Velvet known for their unique themes and music videos explore the feelings of guilt, loss and the hope emerging with it. They try to cope through their mistakes while helping each other deal with their own grief and fight for their happy endings even if it’s not the traditional ones.

Explaining the album's title, member Joy shared in an interview that Chill Kill refers to a situation or person that disrupts the silence. The song expresses the sentiment of missing the Chill Kill even though it changed one's world and conveys a desire for hope. The duality presented in the song is highlighted by the Red Velvet members as something listeners should pay attention to.

Watch the one-of-a-kind music video here-

More about Chill Kill

When Red Velvet initially announced the album's release date last month, they referred to it as What a Chill Kill. However, five days later, the girl group decided to rename it simply to Chill Kill. This 10-track album marks the group's first full-length release in six years since Perfect Velvet. Red Velvet utilized social media to share the album's release, providing fans with exclusive images and handwritten messages.

In a YouTube livestream, the K-pop group delved into the meaning behind Red Velvet's latest album. Wendy, one of the members, shared that they aimed to convey the two key themes of their album—hope and tragedy. Red Velvet's comebacks are always eagerly awaited by fans, who anticipate not only exceptional music but also captivating visuals and storytelling. The group's distinctive style, remarkable vocals, and stunning visuals contribute to making each comeback a memorable event and with Chill Kill they have again proven that their fans ReVeluv and the music industry.

