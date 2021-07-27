Red Velvet to host a special V Live titled 'Happy-ness' to celebrate their 7th debut anniversary on THIS date

ReVeluvs, we have some great news! Red Velvet will be holding a special V Live broadcast titled 'Happy-ness' to commemorate their official seventh debut anniversary with their fans around the globe! During the special V Live, the Red Velvet members will look back on their 7-years journey together, never-heard-before 'behind the scenes', choose some of their favourite teasers of all time and play all kinds of memorable games. Fans, please note, the special broadcast will air on August 1 at 8:01 pm KST (4:31 pm IST).

Meanwhile, Red Velvet members are gearing up for their big August comeback with the launch of their 'Queens Mystic General Store' teasers! For those unversed, From July 26 to August 1, Red Velvet is running a promotional event titled 'Queens Mystic General Store' through their official Instagram page. They will be presenting objects, such as props from previous music videos, that will stir up memories of the past. To kick off the special week, an 'archive video' of the B-side track 'Somethin Kinda Crazy' from the group’s first mini-album, 'Ice-cream Cake' was revealed. These videos will mesh Red Velvet’s much-loved B-side tracks with visuals of the members in various looks in an 'archive series' format.

Red Velvet will be releasing individual content that highlight the strength of each member as well. The next video in Red Velvet’s archive project is Wendy’s 'I Just'! Wendy is channelling her inner rockstar, looking absolutely mesmerising in the 'Queens Mystic General Store' teasers.

You can check out Wendy's teaser below:

