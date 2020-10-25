  1. Home
Red Velvet Irene’s Double Patty delayed due to controversy? Production manager says ‘Mutual respect is ideal’

Red Velvet member Irene’s recent scandal has reportedly postponed the release of the star’s debut film Double Patty. The film’s production manager recently opened up on the subject.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: October 25, 2020 09:03 pm
The production manager of Red Velvet member Irene's big-screen acting debut film Double Patty recently reacted to her current controversy! While it was reported that the film is considering a potential postponement until later in 2021 in light of Irene’s recent controversy, the representative denied that the film's postponement was not directly related to Irene's recent controversy. On October 25th, the production manager took to his Instagram to address the issue, he said: "A lot of people have been asking me about Irene. I believe this is due to me being the production manager (though I quit amidst the project).”

 

“To be frank, I don't personally know Irene. We were on a project together but I only spotted her a few times during the pre-shooting and a couple of times on the set after we have started filming. To give my two cents as many of you have asked, I believe this is more of an industry-wide problem rather than her own personality issue.”

 

“This might offend someone but I can see why some idols don't behave when I see how their management team treats them. Popular idols are cash cows of the company. It could be the contract renewal issue, and there could be more behind this, but it has been the industry's general consensus to spoil their artist. Think about how spoiled children or pets behave. You'd get the picture.” 

 

“I'm not saying every celebrity who was pampered would be rude but the environment might have considerably affected someone's behaviour. Mutual respect would be ideal, but there's more to think about than simply pointing fingers at those idols. Now, I can't answer if Irene was a difficult person because I didn't have any interactions to support that sentiment...I hope there would be fewer personal attacks. I'll delete my post if this further instigates the controversy." #Irene #stopasking #Idk #sorry #filmcrew #Busanguy #DoublePatty #RedVelvet”

 

ALSO READ: Red Velvet member Irene’s apology gets reaction from editor she bullied: I’ve been hurt, won't forget the pain

