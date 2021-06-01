Red Velvet to make a comeback? Yeri hints ‘next up will be the five of us’ as she asks fans to support Joy

Is the girl group Red Velvet finally coming back with a new album? Read on to find out!

After Red Velvet member Joy announced her debut solo remake album, fans took to social media platforms to express their mixed feelings. The group’s last album release was in August 2019, after which there were some singles, OSTs and collabs released. But, ReVeluvs were majorly waiting for the group, as a whole, to make a comeback. Not to say fans weren’t excited for her album. Her album is topping charts as we write this! But it looks like the company took notice of the fans’ mixed emotions.

On May 31st, Red Velvet’s Yeri said something exciting on JYP artists' own fan platform ‘Bubble’. Artists usually go on platforms to show support for their fellow members and interact with fans, which is what Yeri did too. But, she mistakenly (maybe) revealed a hint about the group’s comeback! Based on reports by a fan, Yeri posted a text on Bubble saying, "I'm not worried but please support Sooyoung (Joy) unnie a lot, my loves. Next up will be the five of us. We are really going, we’re going soon, it isn’t far, charge and wait for us."

Meanwhile, Joy is busy with the promotions of her solo debut album ‘Hello’. The album boasts six tracks which are interesting remakes of popular hits from the 1990s-2000s. Digital version of this solo venture was released on May 31, while the physical version is set to be released on June 3.

This will mark the group’s comeback after a long hiatus. Their last performance as a group was participating in the SMTOWN Live ‘Culture Humanity’ online concert, which was aired live on SM Entertainment’s YouTube channel. Their last release was the uplifting and refreshing OST for the hit show ‘Start Up’ titled, ‘Future’ in October 2020.

How excited are you for Red Velvet finally making a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

