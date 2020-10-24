Red Velvet member Irene’s apology gets reaction from editor she bullied: I’ve been hurt, won't forget the pain

Following Irene’s apology, the editor who was bullied by the Red Velvet member has reacted to SM Entertainment and Irene’s apology. Scroll down to see what she said.

The editor and stylist who accused Red Velvet‘s Irene of mean behaviour recently spoke out again. After the 29-year-old girl group member issued an apology for her actions, the editor who accused Irene of words like “electric needles” spoke out again in a lengthy post on Instagram Story to clarify some details. In the post, she referred to Irene as “C” and her agency, SM Entertainment (which also issued an apology statement), as “B Company.”

“I’ve already been hurt and I won’t ever forget the pain. However, I wanted a direct apology from C in order to protect my dignity as a human being, and I met C together with people in charge from B Company. It took some coordination and time for yesterday’s meeting to happen,” the editor said.

“After I first uploaded my post, I didn’t take any action because I also needed to make rational and wise decisions at every moment in preparation for this situation. The biggest reason was that I didn’t want to create a larger misunderstanding, and I didn’t want to add fire to the rampant speculation and chaos. I thought that there was no need to take rash action because immediately after the incident, I received an apology from someone from B Company who had hired me and the managers who had been there, and they acknowledged her wrongdoing,” they continued.

In case you missed it, Red Velvet‘s Irene apologised to the stylist and editor after her post accusing an anonymous star of misbehaviour went viral.

