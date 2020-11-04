Red Velvet member Joy talks about her own ‘immaturity’ after Irene’s scandal; Shares ‘I'm recently reflecting’

Red Velvet member Joy recently shared that she has been reflecting on her behaviour after the recent controversy involving her fellow Red Velvet member Irene.

Red Velvet member Joy recently posted a life update on Bubble+ which garnered the attention of many netizens. In a candid message on Bubble+ via Soompi, Joy said: "I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what needed to be done first, so some days passed by where I just stopped everything. You've been waiting all this time and from here on, it will be more and more waiting... I can't feel anything but apologetic, I'm sorry.”

She continued, “I also debuted at the young age of 19-years old and in my immaturity, I only looked forward, focussed only on achievement and fame so there must have been many things I didn't catch on; I'm recently reflecting. I'm still uncertain of how much of the truth I can tell you, but Luvvies have been watching over us from back then all the way til now so I've decided I'm just going to be honest with you." Many netizens are wondering if Joy's messages are indicators of Red Velvet's extended hiatus, in light of recent controversies involving Red Velvet member Irene.

If you missed it, meanwhile, SM Entertainment recently released an updated statement regarding legal action against malicious commenters, revealing that they are working with over 10 law firms to process lawsuits of various levels.

