Red Velvet member Wendy's solo debut album, Like Water scores number one on iTunes globally

On April 5 at 6 p.m. KST, Wendy released her first solo mini-album Like Water along with the music video for the title track. Read on to find out.

If there is one word to describe both Wendy's solo debut album and the amazing success that followed, it would be - Fairytale! Wendy finally released her much-awaited solo debut album, Like Water on April 5 at 6 pm KST. Wendy's first solo album contains a total of 5 songs that would give you a feel of Wendy's excellent vocals and the beautiful emotions she has infused in her album. Like Water has two title tracks, the eponymous 'Like Water' and 'When This Rain Stops'.

On April 5 at 6 pm KST, Wendy released her first solo mini-album, Like Water along with the music video for the title track. It has been just 24 hours and Wendy's solo album has already been making a splash across the globe! Following its release, Like Water placed No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 30 regions including India, Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and New Zealand amongst other nations. Furthermore, Wendy’s album also rose to number 1 on domestic albums charts such as Hanteo and Yes24. Congratulations to Wendy!

Wendy's album is like a fairytale, each song shaping like a flawless lullaby. Much like Wendy's voice, Like Water, the title track and the eponymous album flows freely and generously like water. It is the gentleness and sublimeness of the songs, that makes the album so special.

ALSO READ: [ALBUM REVIEW] Wendy's solo debut with Like Water is one long musical fairy tale come to life

ReVeluvs, Did you enjoy Wendy's solo album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Town

Share your comment ×