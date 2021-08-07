Red Velvet members Joy & Yeri CONFIRMED to guest on 'Amazing Saturday'; Concept photos for 'Queendom' unveiled

More Red Velvet content? Yes, please! It has been revealed that Red Velvet's Joy and Yeri will be guesting the popular variety show 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market.' The two youngest members of Red Velvet will show off their various charms on the popular variety show and their ability to jot down the lyrics to popular songs on the entertainment program. However, no broadcast date has been set yet.

Meanwhile, the preparations for Red Velvet's new group album 'Queendom' are in full swing! On the closing of the week-long project ‘Queen’s Archive’ in celebration of the Kpop girl group’s seventh anniversary, Red Velvet surprised fans with the announcement of their comeback on August 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) with the group’s 6th Mini-Album ‘Queendom’. The group will be making a comeback after a year and a half. So far the members have shared a cute comeback calendar and a stunning mood sampler for 'Queendom'. Now, the members have shared a new set of individual and group concept photos for their much-anticipated comeback.

Red Velvet members look gorgeous in their individual and group concept photos, looking like absolute queens! The concept photos are picturesque, striking and detailed showcasing the stunning duality of their twin 'red' and 'velvet' concepts. The eponymous title track will release on August 16 and the mini-album will be released the next day on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out the concept photos below:

