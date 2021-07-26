Red Velvet members star in the new teaser for their upcoming unique ‘Queen’s Archive’ project

An archive video containing a new look of Red Velvet, hinting at their comeback in August, has been released. The video, released through Red Velvet's official Instagram and YouTube channel, is a video of a mysterious atmosphere containing 'Somethin Kinda Crazy' included in Red Velvet's first mini-album and the colorful images of the members. The teaser is part of an omnibus-format video that combines the songs from the Red Velvet album, which has been loved a lot, and a compilation of little trinkets that evoke nostalgia amongst the fans.

Red Velvet will be holding a new promotional event called the 'Mysterious Queen's General Store' with a general store concept through Instagram for a week from July 26 to August 1. Each photo concept or video will contain a nostalgic item from their previous videos and comebacks, in an archive form. It is a refreshing way to relive the journey with their fans and also a smart move to promote their first mini-album as well. The Queen’s Archive will show new clips of their older tracks as an ode to their fans who supported and loved all their songs. In addition,will be holding a new promotional event called the '' with a general store concept through Instagram for a week from. Each photo concept or video will contain a nostalgic item from their previous videos and comebacks, in an archive form. It is a refreshing way to relive the journey with their fans and also a smart move to promote their first mini-album as well.will show new clips of their older tracks as an ode to their fans who supported and loved all their songs.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens Mystic General Store​ (@redvelvet.smtown)

No definitive date has been set for the official comeback but we hope to hear their new songs soon! This will be their comeback after the release of ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’ in December 2019 with the popular title track ‘Psycho’- a mature song with an elegant and vintage MV concept.

Red Velvet member Yeri recently made her acting debut in a lead role for ‘Blue Birthday’ alongside Pentagon’s Hongseok. It is a fantasy romance drama in which Oh Ha Rin (Yeri) revisits the past through mysterious photos left by her first love, Ji Seo Jun(Hongseok), who died on her birthday 10 years ago. He had resolved to confess to his childhood friend since elementary school but he ended up taking his own life, much to her shock and horror. The first episode was released on July 23 through Naver TV and Viki.

This unique concept and the promotional project has definitely caught our attention. Has it caught yours?

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi got candid about their sub unit, dream collaborations & more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you ready for their comeback? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below