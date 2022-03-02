Red Velvet to return with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' on THIS date

SM Entertainment had confirmed reports of new music from Red Velvet on February 18, sharing, “Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of releasing it in March. We ask for you to please show a lot of interest.” Following this confirmation, we finally have more details about the upcoming release!

On March 2 at midnight KST (March 1, 8:30 pm IST), Red Velvet dropped the first teaser for their upcoming release. According to the announcement, the girl group will be returning with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ on March 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Just like the name of the upcoming release references their ‘The ReVe Festival’ trilogy from 2019, Red Velvet’s intriguing teaser takes on the same strain.

Check out the teaser for ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, below:

Previously, Red Velvet had announced their plans of releasing new music as a group, at the SM Town live concert ( 'SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA') held on January 1. Red Velvet’s Wendy had shared, “I'm looking forward to the moment when I'll be with the members again this year,” with the girl group’s leader Irene adding, “We’ll show you a lot of great activities this year, so please be with us.”

The upcoming release will be the girl group’s first comeback since their EP ‘Queendom’, released in August last year. Stay tuned for more updates about Red Velvet’s March 21 comeback with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’!

