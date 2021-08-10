Red Velvet reveals teaser images for upcoming album ‘Queendom’

The Queens are all set to hit the industry with their highly-anticipated summer comeback album ‘Queendom’. Red Velvet released individual, as well as group teaser images for their August comeback and fans, can certainly not keep calm as each of the members show off their charms while hinting about the project.

Here are the teaser images for 'Queendom'.

Irene was extremely elegant as she stood between some shrubs, looking gorgeous as always while hot air balloons flew behind her.

Yeri looked classy in an all-black outfit with her hair neatly tied up in a bun as she flawlessly sat in front of an abandoned house.

Joy wore a stunning black dress with a silver belt and bold makeup as she posed for the camera while standing on a road with a sign ‘Welcome to the Queendom’.

Wendy leaned over a pink miniature house as she pierced through the camera with her captivating gaze, looking gorgeous in her black outfit and natural makeup.

Seulgi laid down on the streets of ‘Queendom’ as she posed for the camera in her all-black attire and light brown hair and looked amazing in the teaser images.