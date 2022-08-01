Red Velvet’s 8th Debut Anniversary: A rundown of the unique concepts displayed by the talented group

Red Velvet originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, ‘Ice Cream Cake’. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop ‘red’ side experiments occasionally with electronic, funk and hip hop, while their ‘velvet’ side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and jazz. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.

Here are some of their best ‘Red’ tracks:

Happiness:

An urban Euro-pop track, it is about how you can feel empowered and love yourself more by appreciating the small joys in life. Upon its release, ‘Happiness’ received mixed reviews from music critics for its mish-mash of different sounds and styles and not much satisfaction with just this one song. The music video itself is set in a jungle-inspired background with geometric patterns, combination of live action and animation, and various split screens. In addition, similar to being led on a roller coaster at an amusement park, it has dynamic camera movements separating the fantasy world from reality, overcoming adult greed to gain happiness like in a fantasy world.

Ice Cream Cake:

Not only does the group's name Red Velvet represent their two different images, it also represents the duality sonic concept that the group was focusing on since their debut in 2014. While the ‘Red’ concept shows the group's sweet, bubblegum side, the Velvet concept highlights the group as sultry sirens with slow-burning, Janet Jackson-esque R&B jam. ‘Ice Cream Cake’ marks the first release from Red Velvet to contain both ‘Red’ and ‘Velvet’ compositions. The song had more red concept in it than velvet.

Dumb Dumb:

An uptempo dance-pop track, its lyrics convey a girl expressing her awkwardness regarding her feelings towards the object of her affections. Set in a doll factory where all five members are seemingly being manufactured, the girls dance in colorful sets and sing about their frustrations with their awkwardness as they deal with feelings towards the object of their affections. Everything about the track screams ‘Red’!

Rookie:

A pop-funk dance track, its lyrical content compares a girl's lover to a rookie. The members claimed that it was their most difficult choreography at the time. The music video begins with all five Red Velvet members at a play as 'rookie' performers. After being offered some mysterious pink smoke by member Joy, a series of random and entertaining scenarios ensue where the members follow a floral-clad mascot in a 'Wonderland' while wearing various colorful outfits, such as blue and white Alice-like dresses and continue the chase as they fly around in spaceships.

Umpah Umpah:

‘Umpah Umpah’ is described as an uptempo dance song with disco house rhythms, with the group's lovely and cool vocals doubling the freshness. The songwriting, which includes swimming motifs, portrays somebody falling in love with the eyes and charms of the girls, using the phrase ‘umpah umpah’ as if their love interest was learning how to control their breathing while swimming. A bright and summery track that perfectly fits into their concept!

Here are some velvet tracks:

Be Natural:

‘Be Natural’ is mainly an R&B song composed and arranged solely by songwriter Yoo Young Jin, with strong influence from soul and jazz elements. It also contained a rap verse, performed by Hyuggie in the original version and then-SR14B's Taeyong. For the re-recorded version by Red Velvet, the arrangement and rap verse remained the same to the original version by S.E.S. The original choreography of the music video was seen in the pre-debut performance of members Irene and Seulgi. The music video includes dynamic movements of the camera on which was shot using one-take techniques. This song is marked as their first single to be released under the ‘Velvet’ concept with a drastic change to a mature, more-sultry image, and also the group's last release as a quartet.

One Of These Nights:

This is an R&B mid-tempo song with lyrics inspired by the story of Jingnyeo and Gyeonu, a folk tale conceived from the Korean festival Chilseok which originates from the Chinese Qixi Festival which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunisolar calendar. In the MV, the members' styling were compared to Disney princesses, where Irene is Snow White, Yeri passed out in a boat in a long pink gown is Sleeping Beauty, and Wendy with her bright red hair and fishtail dress is Ariel.

Peak-A-Boo:

Musically, ‘Peek-a-Boo’ was described as an up-tempo pop dance song with addictive hooks and is laden with trop house elements underneath the overarching quirky pop vibe, and is driven by a deep bass drumline, scratchy synths, and metallic beats which also features a variety of diverse, playful instrumental elements nestled beneath the main melody.

Bad Boy:

It has been described as a hip hop-based R&B song with a synth melody and a heavy bass sound. During an interview, the team revealed that they went back to '90s R&B music for the musical inspiration, further citing the group's native label allowing the team to incorporate their musical influence.

Psycho:

‘Psycho’ is an R&B track that incorporates elements of pop, trap and future bass, and is about a couple who are in a complicated romantic relationship. It also has a grandiose operatic instrumental intro with dramatic pizzicato strings, classical chords and trap beats, squelching synthesizers, which made it the group's seventh single to fall under the Velvet concept.

These are just a few tracks that truly adopt the two main concepts of Red Velvet with beauty and grace. A group with such unique qualities, it's no wonder Red Velvet is now celebrating 8 years of being active in the industry and we hope to see them for the next 8 years as well and receive more ‘Red’ and ‘Velvet’ style tracks!

