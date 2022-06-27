Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’, ‘Psycho’, ‘Bad Boy’ and more: Which is your favourite title track?

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake.

Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop ‘red’ side experiments occasionally with electronic, funk and hip hop, while their ‘velvet’ side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and jazz. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.

Red Velvet's Korean-language discography includes two studio albums, one reissue album, one compilation album, and ten extended plays—twelve of which have topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. Their hit singles ‘Red Flavor’ and ‘Power Up’ reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart. Numerous others have charted on both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, including ‘Happiness’, ‘Ice Cream Cake’, ‘Dumb Dumb’, ‘One of These Nights’, ‘Russian Roulette’, ‘Rookie’ and more.

