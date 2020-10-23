Red Velvet’s Irene APOLOGISES for ‘careless attitude’ towards stylist; Says ‘regretting my immature actions’

Red Velvet member Irene recently issued an apology to fans for mistreating her stylist. Scroll down to read what Irene had to say.

Red Velvet’s Irene has written an apology following disturbing accusations about her behaviour. For the unversed, after a stylist’s post about an “anonymous” celebrity who made her cry with her harsh behaviour went viral, several speculations started making rounds. The post also described the anonymous celebrity as “#psycho” and “#monster.”

Fans were quick to catch that those hashtags are titles of songs by Red Velvet and the subunit composed of Irene and Seulgi. Many began to suspect Irene when the editor deleted a complimentary post she had written about Irene in 2016. Later today, Irene finally addressed the rumours and wrote an apology of her own, confirming that she was the celebrity in question. She said: “This is Irene. I am sincerely sorry for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions.”

She added: “Getting to this spot involved help from many people who worked together with me, but my immature actions caused great hurt and I regret that and am reflecting. I’ve been looking back on the past because of this, and I’ve felt very embarrassed because of my lacking words and actions and I once again feel how precious the staff are. I will be more cautious about my actions in the future so that this does not happen again. I am sincerely sorry to the fans who support me and to everyone who has been caused concern because of this.”

After Irene’s apology, her agency SM Entertainment also stated via Soompi: “This is SM Entertainment. We are conveying our statement about the stylist’s online post regarding Irene.

Irene personally met with the stylist this afternoon and sincerely apologized for deeply hurting her with her careless attitude and emotional words and actions, and she feels sorry for causing concern with her immaturity.

“Our agency feels responsibility for this incident, and we do not forget the hard work of all the representatives and staff who work together with our company and our artists. We will work hard so that this does not happen again to the people we work with. We once again apologize for causing concern to many people.” Following these statements, the original post by the editor has now been deleted.

