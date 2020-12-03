Red Velvet’s Irene breaks Instagram silence since her controversy; Poses with Yeri, Irene, Joy, & Seulgi

Red Velvet member Irene appeared in a rare picture from a photoshoot recently. If you didn’t know, the pop icon has been MIA from Instagram since her recent attitude controversy involving a stylist.

Red Velvet's Irene was recently spotted for the first time since her attitude controversy. For the unversed, this past October, Irene was caught up in a controversy after editor Kang Kook Hwa's first-hand account of a rude idol, and the Red Velvet member personally admitted she was the idol who had an angry episode and apologized for the incident.

On December 3, Red Velvet's Yeri shared the image on Instagram with Yeri, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi posing for what looks to be a photoshoot. Despite a negative reaction to Irene's controversy, she'll be continuing on with Red Velvet and their promotions as confirmed by SM Entertainment CEO Lee Sung Soo, who stated fans can expect a comeback from Red Velvet soon.

If you missed it, on November 21, CEO Lee Sung Soo of SM Entertainment officially announced via Soompi that Red Velvet will be making a comeback soon. He opened up about Irene's recent controversy regarding her alleged poor behaviour toward a photoshoot editor last month, stating, "There was some controversy, but we sincerely apologized." He then added, "Red Velvet will be coming back soon with a more mature appearance." The statement quashed netizen concerns that Irene could possibly be taken out of the Red Velvet line-up. However, no further comment on when the comeback would be announced was provided.

For the unversed, Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on August 1, 2014, with the digital single "Happiness" with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy.

