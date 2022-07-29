Red Velvet’s Irene stars in main poster and teaser for upcoming reality show ‘Irene’s Work & Holiday’

Red Velvet’s leader Irene will soon be greeting viewers through her very own reality show. Titled ‘Irene’s Work & Holiday’, the show is set to premiere on August 4, and will air every Thursday and Friday through the OTT platform seenzn. The Red Velvet member’s first own reality show, the upcoming series will offer a way to meet both Irene and Bae Joo Hyun (Irene’s real name).

On July 28, the main poster for ‘Irene’s Work & Holiday’ was released. Produced by SM C&C STUDIO, the poster for the upcoming series shows Irene the singer, focused on work, as well as Bae Joo Hyun the person, ready for a holiday. The poster is shared along with the caption “Irene’s real daily life, and sweet vacation.”

Check out the main poster for ‘Irene’s Work & Play’ below:

Following this, the main teaser for the upcoming show was released on July 29. Captioned “Irene and Bae Joo Hyun’s daily life which pieces together comic, emotional, and healing genres.” The teaser switches between glimpses of the different daily lives of Red Velvet’s member Irene, the singer, and Bae Joo Hyun, the person. From Irene backstage, practising choreography and preparing to go on stage, excited to meet her fans, to Bae Joo Hyun who sets off to Bali for a sweet and fun vacation with her friends, the upcoming series promises it all.

Watch the main teaser for ‘Irene’s Work & Play’ below:

A representative of the series shared, “The show shares singer Irene’s backstage image as well as the person Bae Joo Hyun’s unexpected OFF time’s image from up close. It will be a time to meet Irene, a singer with various charms, and a Bae Joo Hyun, the person, at the same time.”

