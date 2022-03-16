Red Velvet’s Irene, Wendy and Yeri cosplay as gorgeous fairies in concept photos for latest comeback

On March 16, SM Entertainment released the individual concept photos for Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Yeri. They look absolutely gorgeous in the fluffy pink gown, simple make-up and pearls! Red Velvet will be dropping the new album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' on March 21 at 2:30 PM IST.

Red Velvet's new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' includes the title song 'Feel My Rhythm', 'BAMBOLEO', 'Good, It consists of a total of 6 songs, including 'Bad, Ugly' and 'In My Dreams'.

'BAMBOLEO', included in this album, is a retro pop dance song with rhythmic bass and electric guitar playing, as well as a dreamy EP and synth sound to arouse the excitement. Like the title, which means 'shaken' in Spanish, the lyrics depicting how they dance freely all night while looking at the mirror and drowning in alone time is impressive.

Another b-side song 'Good, Bad, Ugly' is a medium-tempo R&B song with a brass sound and sensual chord progression over a groovy shuffle rhythm. It is a metaphor to the appearance of choosing a , but rather contains a positive message to look forward to and enjoy.

In addition, 'In My Dreams' is a slow-tempo R&B ballad song based on a minimal trap rhythm. The lyrics expressing the desire to be together forever with Red Velvet's appealing vocals meet to maximize the song's mournful atmosphere.

