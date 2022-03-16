Red Velvet’s Irene, Wendy and Yeri cosplay as gorgeous fairies in concept photos for latest comeback

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Mar 16, 2022
   
Red Velvet Concept Photos
Red Velvet Concept Photos; Picture Courtesy: SM Entertainment
On March 16, SM Entertainment released the individual concept photos for Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Yeri. They look absolutely gorgeous in the fluffy pink gown, simple make-up and pearls! Red Velvet will be dropping the new album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' on March 21 at 2:30 PM IST. 

1647358053-image.png

irene2.png

irene3.png

irene4.png

irene5.png

Red Velvet's new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' includes the title song 'Feel My Rhythm', 'BAMBOLEO', 'Good, It consists of a total of 6 songs, including 'Bad, Ugly' and 'In My Dreams'.

wendy1.png

wendy2.png

wendy3.png

wendy5.png

wendy6.png

'BAMBOLEO', included in this album, is a retro pop dance song with rhythmic bass and electric guitar playing, as well as a dreamy EP and synth sound to arouse the excitement. Like the title, which means 'shaken' in Spanish, the lyrics depicting how they dance freely all night while looking at the mirror and drowning in alone time is impressive.

yeri1.png

yeri2.png

Another b-side song 'Good, Bad, Ugly' is a medium-tempo R&B song with a brass sound and sensual chord progression over a groovy shuffle rhythm. It is a metaphor to the appearance of choosing a , but rather contains a positive message to look forward to and enjoy.

yeri3.png

yri4.png

yeri5.png

In addition, 'In My Dreams' is a slow-tempo R&B ballad song based on a minimal trap rhythm. The lyrics expressing the desire to be together forever with Red Velvet's appealing vocals meet to maximize the song's mournful atmosphere. 

