Red Velvet’s Joy and Seulgi exude royalty and femininity in new concept photos for upcoming album

Red Velvet released the individual teasers of Seulgi and Joy for the new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' through various social media handles on March 15th. Both of them look absolutely beautiful dressed in puffy millennial pink gowns, feminine make-up and pearls which all tie together and give them the feel of a royalty.

The album has many songs to look forward to like ‘Rainbow Halo’ which is an R&B pop dance song featuring a restrained clap sound on a groovy bass and a refreshing and soft bell sound. Red Velvet's languid and dreamy vocals double the charm of the song.

Another new song, 'Beg For Me', is an R&B pop dance song that expresses how skillfully dominating the opponent who begs with everything you risk on yourself. The strange tension of the chic vocals that unfold as if being pushed along with the development of the rhythmic and dynamic song is attractive.

In addition, this album contains a total of 6 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Feel My Rhythm', so fans' high interest is expected. Red Velvet's new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on March 21st, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

