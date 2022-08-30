Red Velvet’s Joy, Choo Young Woo and Baek Sung Chul star in character posters for ‘Once Upon A Small Town’

The released poster captures the daily lives and inner feelings of Ja Young (Red Velvet’s Joy), Ji Yul (Choo Young Woo), and Sanghyun (Baek Sung Chul) captured in Heedong Ri, where greenery is everywhere, and in potato fields, dairy farms, and peach farms, respectively. Red Velvet’s Joy said, “Leave civil complaints and farming to me!” First of all, Ahn Ja Young, a police officer from Heedong Ri, is in the midst of harvesting agricultural products that have grown abundantly in the village, a prosperous year again this year. Her fresh smile, smiling brightly as she holds out a potato the size of her own face, radiates cool energy even in her sweltering heat in the sunlight. It is a towel hung over her shoulder, a chair for farming work that she sits on, and it is very natural to work in the field.

She wears a police uniform and goes on patrol, but when she needs a helping hand, she immediately goes to work. She is a 24-hour lovable woman who says, “Leave all civil complaints and farming to me,” with a special affection that operates without a break for 24 hours. On the other hand, Ji Yul (Choo Young Woo), who happened to work as a veterinarian in Heedong Ri, is still unfamiliar with this place. Among the cows grazing, Ji Yul, who stood relying only on a shovel, said, 'Who am I? Where are you?' “Why am I here… I really want to go to Seoul.” Unlike at Seoul Animal Hospital, it is not easy to adapt to caring for cattle, pigs, and goats, but it is also very tiring to hang out with people who do not have proper lines.

Hee Dong Ri's pride, Young & Handsome farming successor Lee Sanghyun (Baek Sung Chul) with his cold eyes and peach-colored beauty. His visuals that make you look back once while walking in the rice fields and the sincere and bold will of a young farmer to turn Heedong Ri into a peach-specialized village are already gaining popularity on social media. Even Sanghyeon, who seems like everything is perfect, has something difficult, and that is love for Ja Young, who has been a friend since birth. Like a peach that is growing very well, his heart also stimulates curiosity as to when Ja Young will know Sanghyun's heartbreaking thoughts that "waiting to open".

