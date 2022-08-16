Red Velvet’s Joy, Choo Young Woo & Bae Sung Chul enjoy greenery in main poster for ‘Once Upon A Small Town’

On August 16th, Kakao TV's original series 'Once Upon A Small Town' released the main poster full of youthful energy of the three members Park Sooyoung (Red Velvet’s Joy), Choo Young Woo, and Baek Sung Chul.

'Once Upon A Small Town', which will be released for the first time on September 5, will feature Joy (Ahn Ja Young), a native of Heedong Ri, a local ‘nuclear man’, and Choo Young Woo (Han Ji Yul), a veterinarian who dreams of escaping from Heedong Ri as soon as possible.

It is a romantic comedy drama for all of the troublemakers. From birth, Ja Young's best friend and Heedong Ri's MZ farming heir Baek Sung Chul (Lee Sang Hyun) will join together to create a more exciting romance composition.

Heedong Ri conveys a warm and friendly feeling just by looking at the warm sunlight and the refreshing greenery. Joy, Choo Young Woo, and Baek Sung Chul, who gathered in the middle, are showing off their refreshing visuals. Under the clear sky, Joy, who has a lovely smile that does not hide even when wearing a straw hat, attracts attention.

Choo Young Woo and Baek Sung Chul, the heir to the 'Young and Handsome' farming, who freely drive a cultivator carrying two people around Heedong Ri. Shouting 'Call!' At the invitation of the three of them, they make everyone want to run away as soon as possible.

The production team said, “When Joy, Choo Young Woo, and Baek Sung Chul get together, light literally comes out. The visuals that break through the frame, as well as passion, acting, and energy are overflowing. Even at the outdoor poster filming site in the sweltering heat of sweat, the three of them did not lose their bright smiles and gave strength to the staff, creating a more beautiful image.”

