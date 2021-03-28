Red Velvet’s Joy is a force of fashion; Here’s why you need to lookout for her exquisite fashion

It is no secret that Red Velvet’s Joy has amazing fashion sense, today we look back at the how the teen pop diva became a fashion icon.

One of K-pop’s brightest stars, Joy, also known as Park Soo-young, and a member of girl group Red Velvet has caught our eye in more ways than one. Not only has the South Korean singer and actress got some killer musical chops, she’s got pretty inspirational style, too.

The 24-year-old made her Fashion Week debut earlier during fall 2020 at Micheal Kors and her feminine, vintage style has caught our eyes ever since. She takes a liking to prints from floral to gingham and is not one to shy away from bright colours. Her outfits range from brands such as Celine, Dior, to Calvin Klein, from lacey black crop tops to oversized graphic tees.

In case you didn’t already know, Red Velvet was formed by SM Entertainment, South Korea’s largest entertainment company in 2014, and consists of five members including Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, together with Joy. With the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

The girls have millions of followers on various social media platforms like YouTube; they have 53.5 million subscribers, Instagram they are followed by 32.2 million, and so on. Red Velvet is another well-known and hit girl band formed by SM Entertainment.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Can you guess the Red Velvet Music Video with just a screenshot?

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×