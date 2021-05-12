Red Velvet’s Joy to make solo debut with a remake album; Fans have mixed reaction over this bittersweet news

It’s finally confirmed! The singer will be making a solo debut. Even though exciting, read on to know why this news is met with mixed reactions by the fans.

ReVeluvs in the house, May is going to be an exciting month for you! Fans have been waiting for more than a year to have a Red Velvet comeback as they were on hiatus the whole of 2020. The group only came up to perform in SMTOWN Live’s concert called ‘Cultural Humanity’ in January 2021. While not a group comeback, SM Entertainment announced a solo debut of Joy!

On May 12, a K-media outlet reported that Red Velvet’s Joy will be releasing her solo debut at the end of May. However, SM Entertainment clarified that she is preparing to release a remake album and that they will announce the detailed plans soon. While this is exciting news that has fans all hyped up, what doesn’t seem right to them is the fact that the agency has said that it will be a “remake” album. Joy boasts of an extensive discography with multiple hit drama OSTs such as I’m Okay, Your Days, original singles such as Always In My Heart, First Christmas, Mayday & others. She’s also made hit remakes of various songs.

As the company clearly states ‘remake’ album, fans believe that this will just be an album with all her covers and remakes, not really an ‘original’ debut album. She’s also the second Red Velvet member after Wendy to go solo. Wendy released her first mini-album ‘Like Water’ last month and fans think that SM is rushing the girls into solo debuts, to cover the group’s comeback, which seems nowhere near in sight.

Check out what the fans are saying about this bitter-sweet news below:

finding out joy’s getting a solo album then finding out it’s remakes pic.twitter.com/jMXIOIvWS5 — marie #PSY1 (@t1mesIip) May 12, 2021

As much as i hate SM i do think that Joy’s first album being a remake album is a great start for her as a Solo Artist in South Korea. She’ll not only aim the new generation with her songs but the older generations will be checking and listening to her album too. It’s a smart move — wendy (@heroes_twt) May 12, 2021

I just want sm to do better promotion for joy solo , excellent teaser , mv... her appearance on variety shows knowing brothers , amazing saturday and everything — Ana (@tonefairy) May 12, 2021

Joy is Joy and she will be able to make an impact regardless but SM needs to stop turning every single Red Velvet success into a “despite SM” one and start moving like a serious company instead — Vir (@irenosauro) May 12, 2021

waking up with sm sabotaging exo for the nth time and then joy solo but with a remake album pic.twitter.com/VGpPpCOQiN — joy loves to fight the feeling (@loeysdelicate) May 12, 2021

What are your views on Joy’s solo debut? Which side of the fandom do you stand with? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1SPOTVNewsen

