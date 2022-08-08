Red Velvet’s Joy, rising stars Choo Young Woo & Baek Sung Chul cast as leads for ‘Accidental Country Diary’

On August 8th, Kakao TV's original 'Accidental Country Diary' said, "It has been confirmed for the first time to be released on September 5." It is a romantic comedy about Ahn Ja Young (Red Velvet’s Joy), a native of Heedong Ri, a local 'nuclear man', and Han Ji Yul (Chu Young Woo), a veterinarian, a native of Seoul who dreams of escaping Heedong Ri as soon as possible.

Red Velvet’s Joy takes on the role of Ahn Ja Young, a cop who solves crimes in Heedong Ri, who is smart and has the best social skills. Unlike Ahn Ja Young, Choo Young Woo takes on the role of Han Ji Yul, a veterinarian in Seoul who has no interest in her other people and is picky from head to toe. In addition, Baek Sung Chul plays Lee Sang Hyeon, a young and handsome farming heir and close friend of Ahn Ja Young, who was born and raised in Heedong Ri.

The production team said, " ’Accidental Country Diary' is a healing drama that satisfies the romance of rural life that modern people have once dreamed of, and recalls the pure and refreshing memories of their first love that they had forgotten in the meantime. Until the first release, which is about a month away, we plan to do our best to prepare a well-made work that will purify the hearts of viewers with the greenery of the country, so please look forward to it."

Meanwhile, 'Accidental Country Diary' is a 12-episode mid-form drama that is produced in about 30 minutes each episode and will be released through Kakao TV.

