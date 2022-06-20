Red Velvet’s Joy tops June girl group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 list inside

Brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for the month of June 2022 have been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute. With the use of 94,993,673 points of big data collected during the period from May 19 to June 18, the rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members.

With a whopping 60.52 percent increase in her score as compared to the previous month, Red Velvet’s Joy has topped this month’s list! Reflecting a brand reputation index of 3,128,020 points, Joy’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a score of 76.85 percent positive reactions. Further, Joy’s keyword analysis shows that the Red Velvet member’s highest-ranking terms include ‘lovely’, ‘lovable’, and ‘fresh’, while her high-ranking phrases include ‘Unexpected Country Diary’, ‘Hello’, and ‘Dream Concert’.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranks at number 2 for this month, reflecting a brand reputation index of 2,812,955 points. Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon follows at a close rank three, with a brand reputation index of 2,696,021 points. This reflects an increase of 23.68 percent in Taeyeon’s score from the previous month, when she ranked at number 6.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rises from rank 5 last month to rank number 4 this month. The BLACKPINK member’s brand reputation index, meanwhile, reflects a score of 2,693,225 points. WJSN’s Bona rounds out the Top 5 for the month of June, reflecting a brand reputation index of 2,072,654 points.

Check out the Top 10 for June, below:

Red Velvet’s Joy BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo WJSN’s Bona LABOUM’s Soyeon Girls’ Generation’s YoonA aespa’s Winter BLACKPINK’s Rosé aespa’s Karina

