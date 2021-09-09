Red Velvet’s ‘Psycho’ back in town for breaking THIS record

On September 9, KST Red Velvet’s superhit single ‘Psycho’ joins the group’s single ‘Bad Boy’ by becoming the second song by the act to garner over 300 Million views on YouTube. The song also became the fastest song by Red Velvet to achieve this feat, reaching the milestone in just one year, eighth month and sixteen days.

‘Psycho’ was released on December 23, 2019, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) as the lead single of their first compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’. The album was the third and final sequel to the group's album trilogy ‘The ReVe Festival’.

The song ‘Psycho’ is about feeling like a psycho by being in a crazy yet lovable relationship and experiencing all kinds of emotions.

The song is one of the most celebrated songs by the girl group, thanks to its catchy instrumental music, impeccably elite visuals and fun choreography.

Here’s the music video for ‘Psycho’.

Recently, Red Velvet made its highly anticipated comeback after more than a year with the sixth mini-album ‘Queendom’ on August 16. The album and title song ‘Queendom’ did an incredible job by stealing away fans' hearts all across the globe. The album topped the iTunes ‘Top Album’ charts in over fifty regions.

Alongside ‘Psycho’, Red Velvet has made many memorable hits in their seven-year-long career. The group made a huge buzz immediately after its debut under SM Entertainment with the song ‘Happiness’ and is today famous for many songs including ‘Red Flavor’, ‘Peek-A-Boo’, ‘Power Up’ and more.

What is your favourite song by Red Velvet? Let us know in the comments below.