Red Velvet’s Seulgi contracts COVID-19; All scheduled activities to be cancelled

SM Entertainment announced on March 30th that "Red Velvet's Seulgi was diagnosed with COVID-19." They continued, “Seulgi has completed the second dose of the vaccine and is currently showing no symptoms. She immediately stopped all schedules and is self-isolating according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

SM Entertainment also announced, "Music broadcast schedules such as 'M Countdown' on the 31st and 'Music Bank' on the 1st have been canceled." Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a new mini album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm' on March 21 and were active in their comeback activities. Here is the full announcement:-

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi has been diagnosed with COVID-19 today (March 30).

Seulgi has completed the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccines, and she is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms. She has immediately halted her activities and is in self-isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the disease control authorities.

Wendy’s results from the self-testing kit she took preemptively are negative, but she will also undergo an additional PCR test.

Hence, Red Velvet’s scheduled music broadcast appearances on “M Countdown” on March 31 and “Music Bank” on April 1 have been canceled.

We will continue to thoroughly comply with disease control guidelines, and with the artists’ health and safety as the top priorities, we will do our best in order for them to be able to focus on their treatment and recovery.

Thank you.”

Seulgi is a South Korean singer and dancer. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet and its sub-unit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi. She is also a member of South Korean supergroup Got the Beat.

