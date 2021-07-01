Red Velvet’s Wendy to be the fixed host of SBS Power FM’s radio show Youngstreet

Wendy has a charming personality and has displayed skills pertinent for a DJ. Read to know why she was selected for this.

Red Velvet’s Wendy will become the fixed DJ for the SBS Power FM’s radio show ‘Youngstreet’. SBS Power FM is a top-rated K-pop music radio station of the Seoul Broadcasting System which is aired nationwide in South Korea. The show Youngstreet was initially hosted by Kim Young Chul who left it in May. Since then, several special DJs have been taking turns hosting it. From July 12, Red Velvet’s Wendy will be taking the wheel to become the new host of this beloved program.

SBS Power FM’s Youngstreet broadcasts every day from 8 to 10 PM. It intends to spread warmth and positivity by communication. Wendy is a cheerful and bright person who is loved by people of all ages and genders. She has a clear beautiful voice. She was selected as the DJ because of her wit and warm sensibility which can evoke empathy in the listeners. Wendy had become a special DJ of this program back in 2018 which is why she has experience and a special relationship with it. This can bring in the aspects of familiarity to attract an audience. Wendy has displayed her abilities before as the co-host of JTBC’s ‘Mysterious Record Shop’. This was a music variety show where the four hosts had to introduce and talk about memories and songs. Wendy even made her debut as a solo artist with the release of the extended play ‘Like Water’. The mini album topped charts in 30 countries around the world. This shows that Wendy is the apt for being the DJ of this radio show.

Looking forward to Red Velvet’s Wendy as a DJ of Youngstreet!

