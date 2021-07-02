Red Velvet’s Yeri and Pentagon’s Hongseok giving us old school love feels in new web drama posters

New web drama ‘Blue Birthday’ unveils new posters. Check out more here.

One of the most awaited web dramas has released a poster and we cannot handle the sweetness in it! ‘Blue Birthday’ is a new fantasy romance thriller, produced by Playlist Studio, the famed hotspot for popular dramas like ‘Love Playlist’, ‘A-Teen’, ‘Growing Season’, ‘XX’ etc. Red Velvet’s Yeri plays the female lead Oh Ha-rin, a senior in high school who was in love with her childhood best friend Ji Seo Jin, played by Pentagon’s Hongseok but before the two could confess to each other, Seo Jin met his imminent death. Now, Oh Ha-rin must find out the reason for such a shocking end to her first love.

This drama has been a hot topic for a while now due to the interesting plot but more so, because of the pairing of two idols and their chemistry. Initially, there were a lot of netizens against the pairing but since the release of the poster and some behind the scene photos, many are on board with the cast as well as the plot and can’t wait for the drama to be released soon.

The poster reminds us of the simple school life and love as Yeri and Hongseok get cozy, smiley, and doe-eyed. There is also a feeling of nostalgia from the polaroid frame to the uniforms- it makes us crave for the simpler times where we were hopeful and full of determination!

Hongseok has been on the acting scene for a while, recognized for roles in ‘Anniversary Anyway’, ‘My Last’ Love, and recently for the Netflix series ‘Move to Heaven’. For Yeri, this will be her first drama as a lead and everyone is looking forward to her acting skills since her acting debut in ‘Mint Condition’ was praised by netizens.

This teaser left us wanting for more and we can’t wait to see what sinister twists and turns this drama will take. ‘Blue Birthday’ is set to premiere on Naver TV on July 23rd and on YouTube on August 6th.

READ ALSO- Red Velvet’s Yeri and Pentagon’s Hongseok starring in new series Blue Birthday; First teaser clip released

Comment what you think about the new poster and teaser

Share your comment ×