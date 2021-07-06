Blue Birthday starring Red Velvet’s Yeri and PENTAGON's Hongseok releases official poster!

Naver TV drama Blue Birthday has released the main poster ahead of the Web drama's release.

Upcoming web drama 'Blue Birthday' has released the main poster starring Red Velvet's Yeri and PENTAGON's Hongseok. The drama is set to have its first episode out on 23 July on Naver TV and on 6 August on Playlist's YouTube channel. Blue Birthday is a fantasy romance thriller produced by Playlist, which is known for its hit web series ‘Twenty Twenty', 'Love Playlist' and 'A-TEEN'. The drama will focus on the life of 2 young people after a tragic incident.

Kim Yerim (Red Velvet's Yeri) will take on the role of Oh Ha Rin, a 28-year-old woman who has a crush on a guy named Ji Seo Jun, played by PENTAGO's Hongseok. Just on the day when she decides to confess her feelings, Seo Jun ends up taking his own life. 10 years since the incident and Ha Rin finds some mysterious photos left by Seo Jun. She decides to walk down memory lane. The drama aims to show those moments of their past that were hidden and forgotten.

Previously, warm-hearted posters were shared showing the simple moments of young high-school students' life. Photos hold prime importance in the show as Ha Rin and Seo Jun capture their friendship in a film camera.

In the newest poster, the two are seen sitting beside each other in front of their school, looking back at the camera happily. They are unaware of the tragedy that awaits them while they enjoy their high-school life. The caption of the photo reads- 'The day that I met you from 10 years ago once again.'

We look forward to both the actor's roles and how it all ends.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Yeri and PENTAGON’s Hongseok starring in new series Blue Birthday; First teaser clip released

We are eager to see their story unfold. Are you?

Credits :Playlist Studio

Share your comment ×