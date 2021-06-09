Red Velvet set to have a summer comeback: SM confirms

The wait for Red Velvet comeback is finally over! Read more to find out!

The wait is finally over as SM announces Red Velvet’s comeback in August 2021! This will be their comeback after a long period of around one and a half years since the release of ‘Psycho’ in the repackaged album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’ in 2019. What makes this comeback even more special is the return of all the members together after having few solo and subunit activities. Even their member Wendy, who was on a hiatus after a serious injury in 2019, will be returning properly.

Red Velvet was rumored to have a comeback in the summer. Since the release of their hit song ‘Psycho’, the idols have been pursuing various activities on their own. Irene and Seulgi were a part of the sub-unit Red Velvet Irene & Seulgi through which they released and performed the popular song ‘Monster’ that has just hit 100 million views on youtube! Irene also starred in the 2021 movie ‘Double Patty’. Yeri is also a part of the upcoming drama ‘Blue Birthday’. Joy recently made her solo debut with the album ‘Hello’ whose title track is a remake of Park Hye Kyung’s ‘Hello’ from 2003 and the rest of the songs in the album are also remakes of popular songs from the 1990s and 2000s. Meanwhile, Wendy took the time to recover from the injuries she sustained when she fell from the stage of 2019 Gayo Daejeon while rehearsing. Wendy also made her solo debut with the mini album ‘Like Water’.

Fans had been waiting for Red Velvet’s comeback, especially after they performed ‘Psycho’ together at the SMTOWN Concert on the New Year. Their agency has reported that they are currently preparing for the new comeback with the goal to release music in August. The fans’ patience has finally turned into something sweet as they gear up for Red Velvet’s summer comeback!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you after this comeback announcement? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×