Red Velvet takes over worldwide iTunes Charts with comeback album 'Queendom'

Great news for ReVeluvs around the world! On August 16, Red Velvet members made their much-awaited comeback with their sixth mini-album 'Queendom' and as expected aced it! Following the album’s release, 'Queendom' topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 regions around the globe including India, the United States, Canada, Japan and Hong Kong.

Not just that, 'Queendom' ranked number 1 on the digital album sales charts for China’s QQ Music and KuGou Music. The album’s title track 'Queendom' topped music streaming sites such as Genie, Bugs, Vibe and Momople, while the rest of the tracks in the album followed closely behind on the charts!

Red Velvet held their online fan meeting 'inteRView vol.7: Queendom' via Naver V LIVE’s Beyond LIVE channel on the day of the album's release. It was the group session they held after their 7th-anniversary special V-Live 'Happy-ness'! They enjoyed their time with ReVeluvs around the world with fun talk segments, games, and performances.

In addition to performing the b-side tracks 'Hello, Sunset' and 'Pose' for the first time, Red Velvet showcased the stage for 'Psycho' as well as a medley performance of their hit summer songs with 'Umpah Umpah,' 'Power Up,' and 'Red Flavor.' Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet bring a scintillating, dazzling and futuristic MV for the awaited title track ‘Queendom’

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.