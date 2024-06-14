Red Velvet to hold HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv fancon tour to celebrate 10th debut anniversary

Red Velvet is gearing up to mark their remarkable 10 years since debut with an exciting fancon tour. The tour, named HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv, is set to commemorate their decade-long journey of music and memories.

Red Velvet, initially debuting on August 1, 2014, burst onto the scene with the catchy single Happiness, featuring the original quartet lineup of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. Later, in March 2015, the group welcomed its fifth member, Yeri, shortly after dropping their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake.

Red Velvet to hold fancon for 10th debut anniversary

Today, June 14, Red Velvet unveiled their highly anticipated 2024 fancon tour, HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv. The tour will commence on August 3 and 4 with electrifying performances at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. Excitingly, this is just the beginning, as the announcement hints at additional dates and venues to be revealed for this upcoming fancon tour.

Aside from delivering a range of fun and energetic performances, Red Velvet plans to engage with fans in a heartfelt manner to celebrate their remarkable 10 years since debut. Moreover, the group is eagerly preparing for their highly anticipated comeback with Cosmic, scheduled for June 24, perfectly aligning with the festivities of their 10th anniversary celebrations.

More about Red Velvet

In terms of sound, Red Velvet's music embodies the essence of their group name: their primary pop-infused red style occasionally delves into electronic and funk influences, while their velvet side leans towards '90s-inspired R&B, incorporating elements of balladry and hip hop. Their public persona plays on this duality, with their red persona exuding a bubbly vibe, juxtaposed with the more refined and sophisticated aura of their velvet persona.

Red Velvet has garnered praise for shattering stereotypes prevalent among popular girl groups in South Korea. While many groups are often categorized as either"cute and pure or sexy, Red Velvet stands out by defying such labels by bringing unique concepts to the table.

In discussions about the Korean Wave, the director of the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange highlighted Red Velvet as a pivotal contributor. He emphasized their immense talent and credited them as one of South Korea's most prominent idol groups, attributing to their efforts in extensively promoting K-pop on the global stage.

