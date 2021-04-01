Red Velvet: Tracking Yeri’s inspiring style; Here are the trends we are currently loving!

We are looking back at Red Velvet member Yeri’s iconic style and why we love it. Scroll down to see the list.

Red Velvet is not only known for their killer looks and unparalleled performances but they also have iconic fashion moments. Whether it be laid-down looks or dress to impress, they always steal the spotlight. With the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

When looking at their fashion, Red Velvet member Yeri has an effortlessly chic style when it comes to casual fashion. Red Velvet’s Yeri has a cool and quirky style that matches her personality perfectly! Today, we are looking back at h=some of her most iconic trends.

Preppy florals: Yeri flawlessly works feminine prints with basics to balance out her aesthetic. We love her floral shirts with ripped denim and a classic luxe bag.

Blazers: Yeri’s love for layering is undeniable and it is evident! The pop icon has been spotted several times wearing leather jackets, striped blazers and many outerwear that make her outfit so much cooler.

Plaid: We love how Yeri makes plaid work despite the seasons. While the print is a go-to for the winter season, the pop icon manages to pull it off and style it in the summers too. We doubt there is something Yeri cant pull off!

