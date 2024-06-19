Red Velvet unveils cities and dates for 2024 fancon tour HAPPINESS : My Dear, ReVe1uv in Asia; to visit China, Thailand, and more

Red Velvet, the K-pop powerhouse, is all set for their 2024 fancon tour HAPPINESS : My Dear, ReVe1uv. Recently, the group has announced the cities and dates they will be visiting for this highly-anticipated concert event.

On June 19, Red Velvet took their official social media handles and revealed the five cities and dates for HAPPINESS : My Dear, ReVe1uv in Asia. They released a quaint and colorful poster with all the details for the Asia tour.

The group will kick off the fan-con tour on August 3 at Seoul’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium. The following day, they will have another concert in their home city and then Red Velvet will fly to other countries.

On August 17 and 18, they are scheduled to meet fans in Thailand. The concerts will take place in Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

Next, the five-piece group will visit Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7, holding a fan concert at the Beach City International Stadium. On September 14, Red Velvet plans to make a stop at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Lastly, on September 28, the group will conclude the Asia tour meeting fans at the Studio City Event Center in Macau, China. Ticket booking and other details will be disclosed at a later date through Red Velvet’s agency SM Entertainment.

More about Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-piece leading K-pop girl group composed of Seulgi, Irene, Yeri, Joy, and Wendy. Under SM Entertainment, the group debuted in August 2014 with their first single Happiness.

Their upbeat summer-like music style combined with luxurious sensibilities instantly caught the attention of K-pop fans, helping them rise as one of the most successful girl groups ever.

On top of that, each member of Red Velvet represents the group’s unique yet harmonious charm that all comes down to their ability to produce characters. The five girls are all renowned for their vocal prowess and confident stage presence.

Meanwhile, to celebrate their 10 years in K-pop, the group is now gearing up to release a new mini-album titled Cosmic, slated to drop on June 24. Hopefully, fans will be able to witness live performances of the songs during their Asia fan-con tour.

