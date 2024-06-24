Red Velvet’s agency SM Entertainment announces last minute delay to Cosmic music video release claiming 'quality' changes; fans react

Red Velvet's highly anticipated comeback music video for their 10th anniversary from the 7th mini album Cosmic has been delayed, as announced by SM Entertainment. In an official statement, the agency cited the delay being necessary to ensure the highest quality of the music video, indicating ongoing efforts to enhance its production. Fans, who have eagerly awaited the release, are expressing mixed reactions to the news with many expressing disappointment.

Red Velvet’s music video gets delayed; Fans react

On June 24th, SM Entertainment announced that Red Velvet's comeback music video for the title track Cosmic from their 7th mini album of the same name has been delayed. Originally scheduled for release at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), fans eagerly anticipated its debut. However, as the minutes passed without its release, fans grew anxious. SM Entertainment later issued a statement attributing the delay to quality checks being conducted on the music video and requested understanding from fans.

In their statement, the production team of Red Velvet explained that the music video for their new album Cosmic, originally slated for release at 6 PM, is being delayed to allow for additional post-production work aimed at enhancing its quality. They expressed sincere apologies to fans and requested their understanding. Fans of the group, known as ReVeluv, expressed their frustration on social media over the delay of such an important music video, particularly as it coincides with Red Velvet's 10-year anniversary.

Check out the statement and fans’ reactions below-

More about Red Velvet’s Cosmic

Alongside their album release, Red Velvet will celebrate their 10th debut anniversary with a fancon tour. On June 14, the group announced their 2024 fancon tour titled HAPPINESS : My Dear, ReVe1uv, which will commence on August 3 and 4 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

On June 19, Red Velvet unveiled a poster detailing additional stops for their fancon tour across Asia. After their initial fancon event in Seoul on August 3 and 4, the group will visit Bangkok on August 17 and 18, Jakarta on September 7, Manila on September 14, and Macau on September 28.

Red Velvet is a cherished South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They made their debut on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness, initially featuring members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy as a four-member lineup. Yeri joined the group in March 2015, shortly after the release of their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake.

