Red Velvet’s Irene, Seulgi unable to attend Beyoncé’s concert in London due to ticket issues? Details here

Recently, a Red Velvet fan who went to a Beyoncé concert in London saw Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi look distressed as they were talking to the security because were unable to enter the arena due to some ticket complications. The fan took to Twitter and talked about how they did not want to intrude on the tense situation but was still extremely concerned for them. They hoped that they were just at the wrong gate and expressed hope that they were able to find the right gate and eventually were able to enter. Earlier, Seulgi went on the private fan messaging platform and talked about how she was able to get the tickets to the concert when they landed in London as she was a die-hard fan of Beyoncé.

The aftermath:

Later, it was confirmed by a fan they were not able to enter. The story was confirmed by Seulgi at the platform, saying that she and Irene got their tickets scanned and while entering, found trouble due to some issues faced by their team member, to escort them they went to the booth to get them and while re-entering, they were denied entry because it was already scanned. It seemed they stayed for a long time to try and convince the security to let them in but to no avail. They had to turn away and the fans were saddened after hearing the story. Some fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment that these two, especially Seulgi, were not able to see Beyoncé despite paying for the tickets. One fan said, “I feel so bad Seulgi has been waiting forever to see Beyoncé but she and Irene got scammed so they weren’t let in. I would cry so hard aww I hope Beyoncé performs in sk so Seulgi can finally see her.” This was in response to Seulgi who ended her story saying that she hopes Beyoncé comes to South Korea for her tour.

About Red Velvet:

SM Entertainment founded and runs the girl group Red Velvet. On August 1, 2014, they made their debut with the single Happiness, featuring Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. When their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake, was released in March 2015, Yeri, a fifth member, joined.

ALSO READ: BTS attains new milestone as 1st English track Dynamite MV crosses 1.7 billion views on YouTube

Advertisement