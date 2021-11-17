Red Velvet's Joy, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Kyung Nam & cast attend the script reading for 'Only One Person'

The cast of JTBC's upcoming drama 'Only One Person' participated in the official table read for the drama, 'Only One Person'. 'Only One Person' is a human melodrama is about a terminally ill woman who decides to kill one evil person because she is dying anyway. However, instead, she meets just one person who goes on to become very important in her life.

Moon Jung Min, who proved his excellence in portraying delicate emotions with KBS2's 'The Best Divorce', and MBC's 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo', 'Two Cops', and 'The Man's Memory' through sensual images of romance narratives, show their sophisticated directing skills. Director Oh Hyun Jong, who presented the film, is a collaborative effort. Here, from Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam, who emerged as a trend in the small screen with their excellent acting skills, to Kang Ye Won, an intense scene-stealer, and Red Velvet's Joy also called Park Soo Young, who creates new characters every time with a unique sensibility, the casting has been confirmed.

Red Velvet's Joy will play the female lead, Sung Mi Do a famous influencer who doesn’t have much time left to live. With an impending death looming large on her life, the character experiences various complex emotions. Even at the moment when she realizes that life is short, Mido, who cares a lot about what others think of her, so much that she examines the eyes and emotions of doctors, even cries in front of a mirror, takes a picture of her favourite angle and posts the deadline news on social media. Ahn Eun Jin is touted to play Pyo In Sook, a woman who is sentenced to a life-limited sentence. She is so insensitive to life that she doesn't know what emotions to choose after being sentenced to death. She feels that she doesn't belong to this world, so she is waiting for death by making an X on the date every day.

Kim Kyung Nam plays Min Woo Cheon, a man belonging to the lower strata of society. He finds himself in a problem and gets entangled in a murder case with Pyo In Sook. Min Woo Cheon works his fists at Heungshinso, which is covered with an air purifier company called 'Narae Clean'. When he was in school, he accidentally kills a person using his fits, and since then, his life has been twisted and he has been living a life without any reason or purpose.

Kang Ye Won, who announced her comeback to the small screen after three years through 'Only One Person', took on the role of Kang Se Yeon, a housewife. In addition to the main actors, great actors Go Doo Shim, Jang Hyeon Seong, Baek Hyun Jin, Lee Sumi, Do Sang Woo, and Ahn Chang Hwan filled the drama solidly with their superb acting talent.

You can check out the photos below:

The production team stated that the actors showcased great harmony at the script reading and deeply understand the intention of the project to portray the required emotions effectively. 'Only One Person' is scheduled to air on JTBC in the second half of 2021.

