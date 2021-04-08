Red Velvet's Joy aka Sooyoung to lend her stunning vocals for webtoon series Romance 101

Joy's Romance 101 OST titled Why Is Love Never Easy? drops on April 15. Read more to find out.

It seems like 2021 is a busy year for Red Velvet. Each member is up to pursuing a passion project or releasing solo music. Red Velvet's Irene made her film debut with Double Patty, where she plays the role of Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchor. Irene also released her own OST titled A White Night for the movie. Yeri took up the role of nurse Hong Chae Ri, for tvN's one-episode short drama Mint Condition. Mint Condition aired on March 4.

Wendy has been making waves with her debut solo album, Like Water. Like Water has done exceptionally well and has topped the iTunes chart in 90+ countries including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. Seulgi too collaborated with her best friend Wendy on the track titled Best Friend, which is said to be a sweet and slow-tempo ballad track about friendship and companionship with your loved ones. Now, we have some good news from Joy! Joy will be lending her stunning vocals to the ongoing webtoon series, Romance 101.

The popular ongoing romance webtoon series Romance 101 has partnered up with TOON Studio to release a series of collaboration OSTs, featuring prominent musicians like XIA Junsu, LOCO, 10cm, Younha and more. Red Velvet's Joy will be joining this star-studded lineup as the next vocalist for an OST track titled Why Is Love Never Easy? Why Is Love Never Easy will be dropping on April 15 at 6 pm KST.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Joy revealed why she fears appearing on reality TV shows

ReVeluvs, are you excited to hear Joy sing? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×