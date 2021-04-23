Red Velvet's Joy amid discussions to star in upcoming JTBC drama Just One Person

If she accepts, it will be her first drama in 3 years! Read on to find out.

Actor Joy is coming! On April 23, SPOTV News reported that the Red Velvet member was cast in the new JTBC drama Just One Person. SM Entertainment, Joy'a label confirmed that she indeed receive the offer and is positively reviewing it. Just One Person is about a terminally ill woman who decides to kill one evil person because she is dying anyway. However, instead, she meets just one person who goes on to become very important in her life. Actors Ahn Eun Jin and Park Sung-Hoon are also in talks to star in the drama.

Joy has been offered to play the female lead, Sung Mi Do a famous influencer who doesn’t have much time left to live. With an impending death looming large on her life, the character experiences various complex emotions. Just One Person is scheduled to begin filming in August and premiere sometime in the second half of the year. It will be directed by Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo director, Oh Hyun Jong and written by Matrimonial Chaos, writer Moon Jung Min. If Joy accepts, it will be her first drama in three years.

Joy last starred in the 2018 drama, Tempted opposite Woo Do Hwan. The drama also starred Moon Ga Young and Kim Min Jae in lead roles. It is loosely based on the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. Woo Do Hwan's character plays a dangerous game of love with Joy's character.

