Red Velvet's Joy enjoys a blissful summer day in mood sampler video for new solo debut album Hello

Red Velvet’s Joy has dropped another set of summery teaser photos and a mood sampler for her solo debut album Hello!

Red Velvet's Joy has enchanted audiences with her amazing vocals as a member of Red Velvet and also sung for various K-drama OSTs, so it was only fair that we get to hear her stunning vocals in the form of her solo debut album, and our wish was granted. Earlier this week, SM Entertainment confirmed that Joy will be releasing her solo debut album, titled, Hello on May 31. ReVeluvs were excited and trended, 'Joylo' to welcome the good news.

Joy has been releasing teaser pictures and videos, elevating fans' excitement for her debut solo. In the latest mood sampler, Joy can be seen enjoying a beautiful and blissful summer day. She is sporting a comfy long dress as she sits by the window, her wavy long tresses cascading down her shoulders. She enjoys slices of watermelon with a table fan giving her company, as she looks outside the window, nostalgic melody filling the sunlit room.

You can check out the video below:

Joy is the second member to go solo from the group after Wendy’s solo debut EP ‘LIKE WATER’ was released in April 2021. Joy’s debut solo album is named ‘Hello’ and will consist of six tracks. These tracks will all be remakes of popular hits released during the 1990s to 2000s. The special album will first be released online on May 31 at 6 PM KST and will be followed by a physical version on June 3.

