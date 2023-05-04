Red Velvet’s Joy feels apologetic towards fans; Reveals how members helped her get better in touching letter

On May 4th, Joy said on Bubble, “My heart was always heavy when I thought of the Luvies (fan club) who would be tired and worried in the vague wait. Now I'm getting better little by little, so I'm belatedly sending my regards. I am resting and recovering well. It was uneasy and difficult at first to put everything down like this and spend time for myself, but thanks to the understanding and concern of the members and many people at the company, I am overcoming it well.” She took the time to write a letter regarding her physical health and how it has affected her craft, making her unable to be a part of Red Velvet's ongoing tour.

She added, "I'm really sorry for our Luvies who worked harder and worried so that I can see them sooner, and I stay with a heavy heart because I couldn't stand with them at the concert. ‘Hey! Sooyoung (Joy’s real name), take care of yourself first!’ It really gave me a lot of strength.” In the end, she adviced her fans to always accept when one is sick and take proper care. She expressed her concern towards her fans regarding the way it has become a habit to work even when one feels physically or mentally sick. Joy ended the letter by reassuring Luvies that she will be better than ever and will hopefully join her group on stage again. On April 26th, Joy announced the suspension of activities through her agency SM Entertainment. Meanwhile, Red Velvet, to which Joy belongs, will perform in 10 cities including Singapore, Yokohama, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and London through the "Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V". They are meeting local fans through a global tour of 13 performances.

"Hi, it's been a while, hasn't it Luvies.

I hope to deliver this letter to everyone who may have been concerned about me and who are waiting for me, so I'll use formal speech!! My heart was heavy with worry thinking about Luvies who might be concerned and worn out from the indefinite waiting, but I'm finally starting to get a little better, and am just now delivering an update even though much time has passed, please forgive me. I am getting rest and recovering!

At first, it made me feel uncomfortable and uneasy when I laid down everything and tried to dedicate my time solely for myself, but thanks to our members, so many people at our company, and of course, our Luvies who expressed their concerns and also their understanding, I am pulling through! I will put all of my effort toward getting better so that I can see you again. I'm so sorry to all our Luvies who worried about me.. I'm sorry I can't stand on stage with the other members.. My heart is full of apologies.. I felt so apologetic toward so many people that it took a lot of debating before I finally decided to write this letter, but I am mustering up the courage.

Finally, every single one of the members, when they reached out to me, said without fail, 'Put yourself first! You matter most!', and that gave me such strength, so I wanted to say the same thing to our Luvies. If you are struggling, say so out loud and take care of yourself first. That's how we can all be happy once we're all together again! Anyway.. I'm so sorry and so thankful.. and I want to see you again as soon as possible. Thank you and I love you!"

