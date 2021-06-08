Red Velvet's Joy to guest star a special invitee on Naver NOW's 'Seulgi.zip' hosted by fellow bandmate Seulgi

Red Velvet's Joy is set to feature as a guest on Naver NOW's 'Seulgi.zip'. Read below to find out details.

Red Velvet's Joy is at the centre of everything good right now and we are here to celebrate her incredible talent! The talented idol and vocalist released her first solo album, Hello, a special remake album that consists of six tracks featuring some of the audiences' beloved songs from the 1990s and 2000s. The special album released online on May 31 at 6 PM KST and opened to a massive response from fans across the world. ReVeluvs lapped up Hello with both arms, as Hello topped iTunes charts in 26 countries including India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Now, Red Velvet's Joy is all set to collaborate with her bandmate Seulgi on something interesting! No, we aren't hinting at another solo album, Joy is set to feature as a guest on Naver NOW's 'Seulgi.zip'. On June 8, Joy is featuring as a guest on 'Seulgi.zip', a live show hosted by her fellow Red Velvet bandmate Seulgi. The Naver NOW show invites fans into a home, where they can talk about their favourite things and hang out together.

ReVeluvs are very excited to see Joy as a special invite on Seulgi's show. It is revealed that for this special episode, Joy and Seulgi have analyzed each other's outfits of the day, discussed their major style points, and doled out some interesting fashion tips for fans too. Joy will also discuss some exclusive 'behind the scenes' from the making of her debut album, Hello and any interesting tidbits she encountered while working on the album. 'Seulgi.zip' airs every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 PM KST.

